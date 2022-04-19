Shots fired at Circle K on Walton Way

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired at Circle K on Walton Way Monday night.

The call came in at 10:33 p.m. There are no reports of injuries.

Dispatch says the suspect was able to run from the scene. We do not have a description of the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check WRDW.com for updates.

