Shots fired at Circle K on Walton Way

Shots were fired at Circle K on Walton Way.
Shots were fired at Circle K on Walton Way.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired at Circle K on Walton Way Monday night.

The call came in at 10:33 p.m. There are no reports of injuries.

Dispatch says the suspect was able to run from the scene. We do not have a description of the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check WRDW.com for updates.

