Richmond County deputies investigate new suspicious death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Amid a crime wave that’s claimed at least three lives in two days , there’s a new suspicious death in Augusta.

At 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, Richmond County deputies responded to an address in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane to investigate a report of a dead person.

Upon arrival, deputies found a dead female in front of a vacant residence.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office remained on the scene as of just after 1 p.m.

Deputies are in the early stages of the investigation and aren’t releasing further information right now.

Although it’s not confirmed as a homicide, deputies are calling the death suspicious.

It’s already been a deadly past few days in Augusta as the region experiences a surge in violent crime:

Shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, was fatally shot outside a Circle K at 1739 Walton Way, reportedly after an argument in the parking lot. Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was arrested.

At 7:23 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road, where a passing motorist found Johnnie Coleman, 72, of Augusta, who’d been shot dead.

JaJuan Russell, 21, of the 700 block of East Chapman Street, was fatally shot early Sunday in the 3700 block of Oslo Road. Russell taken to Augusta University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. An autopsy was scheduled with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Prague Court, the same neighborhood as Sunday’s shooting. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m. Bowen said the victim’s body was sent to the GBI.

