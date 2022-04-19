Orangeburg hospital offering 50% discount on health care bills

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg is offering a 50% discount to people with open account balances on health care bills.

The discount is being offered to patients and employees with open account balances on health care bills with RMC or any RMC physician office practices, according to a tweet from RMC.

RMC is offering a 50% discount to all patients and employees with open account balances on health care bills, with RMC or any of the RMC physician office practices. Please check details below and call 803 809-3883 or 1800 905-5731.Debt status accounts please call 1800 962-7561. pic.twitter.com/A8jxAE8qOz — RMC Orangeburg (@RMCOrangeburg) April 18, 2022

Officials say the offer is only valid for accounts paid in full at the 50% off rate and only for a limited time.

For more information, call 803-809-3883 or 1-800-905-7561.

If your account is already in a bad debt status, call Amcol Systems Inc. at 1-800-962-7561.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.