Loud music played in operating room can enhance surgeons’ performance, study says

A new study suggests that playing loud rock music during surgery can enhance the surgeons' performance. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - You might assume a quiet environment might be crucial for the steady hands of a surgeon, but a newly published study says listening to music can enhance a surgeon’s performance.

Loud rock music had the most beneficial impact.

The study, conducted by researchers at Germany’s Heidelberg University, tested novice surgeons performing laparoscopic procedures by blasting AC/DC hits like “TNT” and “Highway to Hell.”

Results showed that hard rock significantly improved both the accuracy and speed of tasks performed, particularly when played at a high volume.

“I believe it,” surgical oncologist at Ohio State University Dr. Timothy Pawlik said.

Pawlik says he listens to all kinds of music in the operating room.

“Everything from country to pop to hard rock to Christian,” he said.

Pawlik believes there is a very “therapeutic nature to music” for both caregivers and patients.

He likes to have the music on pretty loudly while in the operating room.

“I want to make sure people don’t have the impression they’re at a rock concert,” Pawlik said. “But yeah, I play some hard rock in the operating room.”

If you are scheduled for a procedure soon, you might consider urging your surgeon to rock out.

