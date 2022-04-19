Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Local woman gets World Series ring as Braves employee

By Nick Proto
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You could say it was a long time coming. For Audie Franza, the World Series victor that ended an over 25-year drought now comes with an accessory, and a big one at that.

The World Series win was a victory for the Braves, Atlanta, Georgia, and those behind the scenes. Franza received her Christmas wish in 2020, when she got a call to join the Braves sales team. Quickly after, she moved to membership services.

Now, she’s bringing back the bling to her family in Augusta.

“We’re a family there, from the fans to the team on the field to everyone in the front office. We made it,” Franza said. “They were like, ‘We want to take care of you. You’re a part of it. We want you to be a part of this and get a ring just like the players.’”

Before joining the Braves, Franza worked in the athletic department at Augusta University, where her dad is a professor. To her parents, the ring is a symbol of so much more.

“Just to know that your children are able to take care of themselves and go on and spread their wings, she just has take off,” said her mom.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle generic
1 killed, at least 1 injured in wave of wrecks across CSRA
Shooting
Augusta shootings kill 3 in 5 days – 2 in the same neighborhood
Deputies respond to apartment complex on Skinner Mill Road in Augusta.
Robbery, suspect hunt draw SWAT team to Augusta apartments
Suspect in Columbiana Centre mall shooting
Second arrest announced in Columbiana Centre shooting, third suspect wanted
Aiken Department of Public Safety confirms a car is blocking the roadway in downtown Aiken.
Jeep overturns, blocks roadway in downtown Aiken

Latest News

SRP Park
Big crowds expected for GreenJackets home opener
New Disc Golf Major Championship takes place in Appling
New Disc Golf Major Championship takes place in Appling
The first ever Champions Cup is being held by the PDGA in Appling, GA this week.
New Disc Golf Major Championship takes place in Appling
Jackie Robinson Day
Local baseball players honor the legacy of Jackie Robinson