Local woman gets World Series ring as Braves employee

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You could say it was a long time coming. For Audie Franza, the World Series victor that ended an over 25-year drought now comes with an accessory, and a big one at that.

The World Series win was a victory for the Braves, Atlanta, Georgia, and those behind the scenes. Franza received her Christmas wish in 2020, when she got a call to join the Braves sales team. Quickly after, she moved to membership services.

Now, she’s bringing back the bling to her family in Augusta.

“We’re a family there, from the fans to the team on the field to everyone in the front office. We made it,” Franza said. “They were like, ‘We want to take care of you. You’re a part of it. We want you to be a part of this and get a ring just like the players.’”

Before joining the Braves, Franza worked in the athletic department at Augusta University, where her dad is a professor. To her parents, the ring is a symbol of so much more.

“Just to know that your children are able to take care of themselves and go on and spread their wings, she just has take off,” said her mom.

