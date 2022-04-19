Submit Photos/Videos
Local elementary students face off in reading competition

By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local elementary schoolers are putting their minds to the test, competing in a reading comprehension quiz. It’s the best of the best.

The students have already made it past school-level contests. They are ready for battle and armed with knowledge.

“I’m super excited but I’m nervous, too,” said Cheryl Curtis.

Curtis has a team competing in the battle of the books. Kids in Aiken County have been reading from a list of eight books, and this is where all that reading pays off.

“Everyone’s a winner because they’re here, so a little bit of the nervousness for the kids as they’re feeling those butterflies as well but they’re such wonderful kids,” she said.

It’s quiz bowl style, bracket format where kids must put their minds together.

“It makes figuring out the questions easier and it makes you feel like you’re not alone while doing this,” said Edward Williamson.

Williamson says he was a little nervous to start, but he’s happy he got involved.

“Now that I’ve done it, it’s actually really fun to do,” he said.

No matter who wins the competition, she feels this experience is a win for all these kids. The competition continues Wednesday, nine middle school teams will compete.

Curtis said: “They’re readers, they’re here, they’re giving it their all, and we’re all just super proud of them.”

