Deputies search for missing Columbia County man
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 78-year-old, Robert Caldwell.
Caldwell was last seen near the Publix at the Riverwood Shopping Center in Evans.
Deputies say he is about 6-feet-1-inches tall, with dark brown hair, and brown eyes.
The last time he was seen he was wearing a black jacket and khaki pants.
If anyone has any information about Caldwell, or knows where he could be call 9-1-1 or contact Columbia County dispatch at 706-541-2800.
