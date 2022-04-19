Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Deputies search for missing Columbia County man

Robert Caldwell
Robert Caldwell(Source: The Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 78-year-old, Robert Caldwell.

Caldwell was last seen near the Publix at the Riverwood Shopping Center in Evans.

Deputies say he is about 6-feet-1-inches tall, with dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

The last time he was seen he was wearing a black jacket and khaki pants.

If anyone has any information about Caldwell, or knows where he could be call 9-1-1 or contact Columbia County dispatch at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Augusta shootings kill 4 in 5 days – 2 in the same neighborhood
Deputies respond to apartment complex on Skinner Mill Road in Augusta.
Robbery, suspect hunt draw SWAT team to Augusta apartments
From left: Xaviar Grinage, Charles Grinage and Treyvion Grinage
3 arrested in Easter Day shooting at Diamond Lakes Park
Motorcycle generic
1 killed, at least 1 injured in wave of wrecks across CSRA
Mayor Hardie Davis
New allegations made against Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis

Latest News

Suspect in Columbiana Centre mall shooting
Second arrest announced in Columbiana Centre shooting, third suspect wanted
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for April 19
A new hot spot market will be opening up every Sunday at the 5th Street Marina.
Spring market at the 5th Street Marina returns
Authorities are investigating following a grisly discovery along a South Carolina road where...
Bodies of dogs found in food bags along South Carolina road