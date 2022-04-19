Deputies search for missing Columbia County man

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 78-year-old, Robert Caldwell.

Caldwell was last seen near the Publix at the Riverwood Shopping Center in Evans.

Deputies say he is about 6-feet-1-inches tall, with dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

The last time he was seen he was wearing a black jacket and khaki pants.

If anyone has any information about Caldwell, or knows where he could be call 9-1-1 or contact Columbia County dispatch at 706-541-2800.

