Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Lows in the 30s early Wednesday. Getting warmer each day this week.
By Riley Hale
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Weather looks great for the opening night of the Augusta Greenjackets. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 50s during game time. First pitch is at 7:05 PM! Skies will be clear tonight into early Wednesday and winds will be calm. This will allow overnight lows to drop to the mid and upper 30s by early Wednesday.

It’s going to be a cold start early Wednesday with lows dropping to the upper 30s! Sunshine will stay in the forecast and highs will be a little warmer in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Thursday morning will be chilly with lows in the mid-40s, but afternoon highs will increase to the low 80s by the afternoon.

Nice weather will stick around Friday through the weekend. Morning lows will be in the 50s and afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 80s. Skies will be generally sunny. No rain in the forecast until the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Augusta shootings kill 4 in 5 days – 2 in the same neighborhood
Deputies respond to apartment complex on Skinner Mill Road in Augusta.
Robbery, suspect hunt draw SWAT team to Augusta apartments
From left: Antoine Redfield, Destiny Rich, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Kendariss Brown, Henri...
All 5 suspects caught in 8-year-old’s murder
From left: Xaviar Grinage, Charles Grinage and Treyvion Grinage
3 arrested in Easter Day shooting at Diamond Lakes Park
Mayor Hardie Davis
New allegations made against Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis

Latest News

Sunny & Cool
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Staying dry this week, chilly mornings through Thursday
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Baseball
Sunny Skies Return, Warming Trend
Sunny & Cool
Opening Night Greenjackets Baseball