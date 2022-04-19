Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Weather looks great for the opening night of the Augusta Greenjackets. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 50s during game time. First pitch is at 7:05 PM! Skies will be clear tonight into early Wednesday and winds will be calm. This will allow overnight lows to drop to the mid and upper 30s by early Wednesday.

It’s going to be a cold start early Wednesday with lows dropping to the upper 30s! Sunshine will stay in the forecast and highs will be a little warmer in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Thursday morning will be chilly with lows in the mid-40s, but afternoon highs will increase to the low 80s by the afternoon.

Nice weather will stick around Friday through the weekend. Morning lows will be in the 50s and afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 80s. Skies will be generally sunny. No rain in the forecast until the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.