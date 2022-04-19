Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

CDC launches new forecasting center for infectious diseases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched an infectious disease forecasting...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched an infectious disease forecasting center Tuesday.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A new U.S. government center aims to become the National Weather Service for infectious diseases — an early warning system to help guide the response to COVID-19 and future pandemics.

The new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics launched Tuesday. Its leaders say predicting the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. has been hampered by data-collection problems.

In contrast, the United Kingdom uses regular population sampling with swab tests and blood draws to get a clearer picture of who’s been infected, said Marc Lipsitch, the new center’s science director. He said similar sampling should be considered in the U.S.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention needs to have better access to data from state governments and hospitals, said Caitlin Rivers, the center’s associate director.

Officials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate. (CNN, CNN'S LUCY KAFANOV, PAM EASON, JENNY MANGELSEN)

The CDC has been granted temporary authority for COVID-19 data collection, but the agency broadly relies on voluntary reporting and complex data agreements with states, Rivers said.

The center is housed at the CDC. Its initial $200 million in funding came from the 2021 coronavirus relief package. The center has awarded $21 million to academic institutions to develop modeling and forecasting methods.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Augusta shootings kill 4 in 5 days – 2 in the same neighborhood
Deputies respond to apartment complex on Skinner Mill Road in Augusta.
Robbery, suspect hunt draw SWAT team to Augusta apartments
From left: Xaviar Grinage, Charles Grinage and Treyvion Grinage
3 arrested in Easter Day shooting at Diamond Lakes Park
Mayor Hardie Davis
New allegations made against Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis
Shots were fired at Circle K on Walton Way.
Deadly shooting at Circle K on Walton Way

Latest News

Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp takes stand in suit against ex-wife Amber Heard
Augusta crime
Cops name suspect arrested in latest Augusta slaying
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
LIVE: Biden pushes infrastructure plans in visit to New Hampshire
From left: Johnny Hinson and Allison Riggs
Aiken officers seize drugs, arrest 2 in deadly overdose case
A new study suggests that playing loud rock music during surgery can enhance the surgeons'...
Loud music played in operating room can enhance surgeons’ performance, study says