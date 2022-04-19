Augusta mayor responds to former mayor’s civil investigation request

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Augusta mayor is calling for a grand jury to conduct a civil investigation of current Mayor Hardie Davis’ office.

Bob Young spoke to a local civic club Tuesday to explain why he wants this investigation done.

“Allegations of mismanagement, misappropriation, campaign shenanigans, outright theft, and suggestions of sex for city contracts cannot be ignored. The air must be cleared for the benefit of the people who are served and, equally importantly, the man who serves them,” he said.

During his speech, Young told members of the Augusta Lions Club that an investigation by a grand jury may be able to answer many of the questions people have after the recent controversies he listed.

Mayor Davis’ response:

“Former Mayor Young is now a private citizen, and, as such, he is free to offer his opinion to Chief Judge Craig. However, he is no longer Augusta’s Chief Executive and therefore lacks the authority to call for a Grand Jury investigation as he previously did regarding the Augusta Fire Department. I suspect that you are aware that Judge Craig and the judges of the Richmond and Columbia judicial circuits (based upon applicable legal authority) have recused themselves from participating in matters involving the Office of the Mayor and me. I am confident that the Court will continue to comply with applicable law and take every precaution to prevent the Court from being dragged into political issues and decisions. Public funds have already been expended to conduct an audit and investigation by Augusta Accounting firm Serrotta Maddox and Evans. Moreover, this issue continues to be discussed by the City’s elected leaders. I believe that it would not be wise for the Court to insert itself into this discussion and may only lead to a further loss of confidence in our judiciary.”

