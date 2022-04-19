Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta mayor responds to former mayor’s civil investigation request

Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.
Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.(Jasmine Anderson (custom credit))
By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Augusta mayor is calling for a grand jury to conduct a civil investigation of current Mayor Hardie Davis’ office.

Bob Young spoke to a local civic club Tuesday to explain why he wants this investigation done.

“Allegations of mismanagement, misappropriation, campaign shenanigans, outright theft, and suggestions of sex for city contracts cannot be ignored. The air must be cleared for the benefit of the people who are served and, equally importantly, the man who serves them,” he said.

During his speech, Young told members of the Augusta Lions Club that an investigation by a grand jury may be able to answer many of the questions people have after the recent controversies he listed.

MORE | New allegations made against Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis

Mayor Davis’ response:

