All 5 suspects caught in 8-year-old’s murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All five suspects in the drive-by shooting of an 8-year-old girl are now in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office custody.

In connection with the Jan. 8 murder of 8-year-old Arbrie Leigh Anthony, five people have been indicted by a grand jury: Antoine Rodrigues Redfield, 22; Kendariss Brown, 31; Henri Ramone Beach, 20; Destiny Rich, 22; and Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., 20.

Rich and Brown had not been in custody, but Richmond County jail records show they were arrested Monday.

From left: Antoine Redfield, Destiny Rich, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Kendariss Brown, Henri Ramone Beach. (WRDW)

According to District Attorney Jared T. Williams, the District Attorney’s Office presented a 25-count indictment against five alleged gang members of Loyalty Over Everything, also known as LOE.

All five suspects are facing numerous charges. They include malice murder, felony murder, cruelty to children, violation of street gang terrorism act, possession of a firearm during a felony, aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault.

Arbrie was fatally shot while she was looking at horses outside her home at the Dogwood Terrace Apartments off Old Savannah Road. One of the horses was shot in the incident, as well, leading to the charge of cruelty to animals.

Authorities have said they believe the shooting was targeted, but that Arbrie was not the intended target.

All of the suspects but Rich are also charge in connection with another shooting in the neighborhood that happened Jan. 6, injuring two teenagers.

Thomas, Redfield, and Beach have rap sheets that include charges of murder, possession of a firearm by the first offender, possession of a firearm during a felony, armed robbery, drug possession and unlawful street gang activity. Before this indictment, Rich had no criminal history. Brown, who’s accused of being a gang leader, had previously only been charged with misdemeanors.

