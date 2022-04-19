Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County house fire kills family dog, destroys belongings

(WKYT)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire Monday killed a family dog and destroyed the belongings of a homeowner in Aiken County,

The fire was reported at 3:30 p.m. at 1895 Green Pond Road.

Upon arrival of the first engine company from the Silver Bluff Fire Department, flames were seen coming from the roof and windows.

Crews made an interior attack on the fire, getting it extinguished within a short time, according to the department.

The family dog was discovered dead inside the structure along with personal belongings of the homeowner that were destroyed.

After speaking with the homeowner, nothing was deemed suspicious about the fire, according to the department.

The Silver Bluff Fire Department received assistance from the New Ellenton Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department, Beech Island Fire Department, Jackson Police Department, Aiken County Sheriffs Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

