Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Aiken officers seize drugs, arrest 2 in deadly overdose case

From left: Johnny Hinson and Allison Riggs
From left: Johnny Hinson and Allison Riggs(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety executed a narcotics search warrant on Monday at 740 Collins Ave.

Narcotics officers located approximately 25 grams of methamphetamines, 8 grams of fentanyl, a semi-automatic pistol, electronic scales and other drug-related paraphernalia in the residence, according to authorities.

The investigation was initiated in January after three drug overdoses occurred from June to December 2021. One of the overdoses resulted in the death of the subject.

Suspects arrested included:

  • Johnny Hinson, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine more than 10 grams, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines within half a mile of a school, possession of fentanyl and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
  • Allison Riggs, charged with operating a stash house.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF RAGE Task Force.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Augusta shootings kill 4 in 5 days – 2 in the same neighborhood
Deputies respond to apartment complex on Skinner Mill Road in Augusta.
Robbery, suspect hunt draw SWAT team to Augusta apartments
From left: Xaviar Grinage, Charles Grinage and Treyvion Grinage
3 arrested in Easter Day shooting at Diamond Lakes Park
Mayor Hardie Davis
New allegations made against Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis
Shots were fired at Circle K on Walton Way.
Deadly shooting at Circle K on Walton Way

Latest News

Augusta crime
Cops name suspect arrested in latest Augusta slaying
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County deputies investigate new suspicious death
Kaovion Dickey
Conviction upheld as ruling reveals new details on Augusta murder
Missing poster for a missing 4 month old baby believed to be taken by his father Travis Griffin...
Local baby found safe; Amber Alert canceled