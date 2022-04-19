Aiken officers seize drugs, arrest 2 in deadly overdose case

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety executed a narcotics search warrant on Monday at 740 Collins Ave.

Narcotics officers located approximately 25 grams of methamphetamines, 8 grams of fentanyl, a semi-automatic pistol, electronic scales and other drug-related paraphernalia in the residence, according to authorities.

The investigation was initiated in January after three drug overdoses occurred from June to December 2021. One of the overdoses resulted in the death of the subject.

Suspects arrested included:

Johnny Hinson, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine more than 10 grams, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines within half a mile of a school, possession of fentanyl and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Allison Riggs, charged with operating a stash house.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF RAGE Task Force.

