Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, families and guests were invited to partake in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll event.
President Joe Biden speaks as first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunnies look on, on the Blue...
President Joe Biden speaks as first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunnies look on, on the Blue Room balcony at the White House during the White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the first time since 2019, thousands of kids descended on the White House South Lawn for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. The puns were back in full force this year as well. This year’s theme was “eggucation.”

The White House Easter Egg Roll rolled back in 2022 with an emphasis on kids and learning.

“There are so many fun opportunities to learn around us every day,” said First Lady Jill Biden at the event.

Juliana Urtubey, the National Teacher of the Year and a guest at the event, said kids are more interested in the message when it comes from President Joe Biden, Jimmy Fallon, and a host of kid-friendly characters.

“We learn best when we see things that get us excited, that keep us motivated, things that make us feel good about ourselves,” said Urtubey.

Physical education was also emphasized. Kids had the chance to learn from professional athletes such as Indiana Fever player Chelsey Perry.

“Knowing that I was once in their shoes, where I started, I started playing when I was six years old,” Perry said. “So just looking at these little kiddos trying to shoot the ball up, I was once there.”

But you can’t have an easter egg roll without the eggs.

Alabama Poultry and Egg Association spokesman Caleb Hicks volunteered at the event. He said American farmers donated 100,000 eggs.

“With everything that’s been shut down the past two years, it’s really great to be back out and doing things again in the public,” Hicks said.

The White House expected about 30,000 people attended the event.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle generic
1 killed, at least 1 injured in wave of wrecks across CSRA
Shooting
Augusta shootings kill 3 in 5 days – 2 in the same neighborhood
Suspect in Columbiana Centre mall shooting
Second arrest announced in Columbiana Centre shooting, third suspect
Deputies respond to apartment complex on Skinner Mill Road in Augusta.
Robbery, suspect hunt draw SWAT team to Augusta apartments
Aiken Department of Public Safety confirms a car is blocking the roadway in downtown Aiken.
Jeep overturns, blocks roadway in downtown Aiken

Latest News

From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Walker raises $5.5M in Georgia Senate race, trailing Warnock
U.S. Capitol
From sister to rival: Democratic rising stars fight for Ga. seat
Stacey Abrams visits Augusta on March 19, 2022.
Judge denies Abrams’ bid to seek unlimited contributions
Georgia State Capitol
GOP Primary poll reveals front runners in Georgia
Sen. Raphael Warnock makes remarks after arriving in Augusta for a visit on Aug. 20, 2021.
Georgia’s Sen. Warnock raises $13.6M in 2022′s first quarter