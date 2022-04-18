Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Columbia police announce 2nd arrest in mall shooting

By Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia police say they’ve made a second arrest in connection with a mall shooting over the weekend that injured 14 people.

Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook will announce the arrest in a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday, his agency reported.

Watch for the live stream above.

Jewayne Price, 22, the suspect already arrested in the Columbiana Centre shooting, had his bond set at $25,000 with a stipulation that he wears an ankle monitor and will be on house arrest. Price cannot go to the mall or interact with anyone involved.

MORE | Mass shooting wave rattles communities large and small in U.S.

The Columbia Police Department confirmed that around 2:03 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the scene of a shooting inside of Columbiana Centre.

Investigators believe at least three suspects displayed weapons during the shooting and that at least two were fired. One of the firearms was collected as evidence.

Police said the shooting is likely an isolated and ongoing conflict between the suspects.

MORE | Augusta shootings kill 3 in 5 days – 2 in the same neighborhood

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle generic
1 killed, at least 1 injured in wave of wrecks across CSRA
Shooting
Augusta shootings kill 3 in 5 days – 2 in the same neighborhood
Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Second arrest announced in Columbiana Centre shooting
Aiken Department of Public Safety confirms a car is blocking the roadway in downtown Aiken.
Jeep overturns, blocks roadway in downtown Aiken
At approximately 3:30 Saturday afternoon, the Uniform Patrol Division of the Sandersville...
Man’s body found after Sandersville police respond to domestic dispute call

Latest News

Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Second arrest announced in Columbiana Centre shooting
Deputies respond to apartment complex on Skinner Mill Road in Augusta.
Robbery, suspect hunt draw deputies to Augusta apartment complex
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Shooting
Augusta shootings kill 3 in 5 days – 2 in the same neighborhood