WATCH LIVE: Columbia police announce 2nd arrest in mall shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia police say they’ve made a second arrest in connection with a mall shooting over the weekend that injured 14 people.

Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook will announce the arrest in a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday, his agency reported.

Jewayne Price, 22, the suspect already arrested in the Columbiana Centre shooting, had his bond set at $25,000 with a stipulation that he wears an ankle monitor and will be on house arrest. Price cannot go to the mall or interact with anyone involved.

The Columbia Police Department confirmed that around 2:03 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the scene of a shooting inside of Columbiana Centre.

Investigators believe at least three suspects displayed weapons during the shooting and that at least two were fired. One of the firearms was collected as evidence.

Police said the shooting is likely an isolated and ongoing conflict between the suspects.

