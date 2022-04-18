Submit Photos/Videos
‘Thank the Donor’ program lets local patients thank their blood donors

Blood donation.
Blood donation.(American Red Cross)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The next time you donate blood, you could receive a message thanking you for helping to save a life.

The Shepeard Blood Center is kicking off a new donor recognition program called “Thank the Donor.” It will let blood donation patients anonymously thank the person who donated to them.

At Shepeard Blood Center, every blood, platelet, and plasma donation goes back into the CSRA and helps treat patients at local hospitals.

Here’s how the program works:

Donated blood, platelet, or plasma is received by Shepeard Blood Center, is tested for safety, and then marked with a green heart tag.

Then the product is received by a patient at a hospital in Georgia or South Carolina, who can then follow instructions to send in a thank you message at thankthedonor.org

Using a unique barcode, Shepeard staff will receive the anonymous message from the patient and can send it on to the donor via email.

The Shepeard Blood Center is in urgent need of all blood types, but especially O-Type donors.

TO BE A DONOR

All donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent).

Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

