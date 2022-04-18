Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Call Before You Dig with Georgia 811

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Call Before You Dig with Georgia 811
By Richard Rogers
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Olympic athlete has a life-saving message for us all: something as simple as planting a tree can turn into a life-threatening situation if you’re not careful.

Cliff Meidl is a spokesman for Georgia 811, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to preventing damage to Georgia’s underground utilities and promoting public safety.

He’s our next guest on One on One with Richard Rogers.

CHECK OUT MORE ONE ON ONE WITH RICHARD ROGERS

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says a single-vehicle crash on Brown Road on Sunday lead...
Crews work multiple accidents throughout the CSRA, one turns fatal
Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
Aiken Department of Public Safety confirms a car is blocking the roadway in downtown Aiken.
Jeep overturns, blocks roadway in downtown Aiken
Ariel Anstett
Aiken County runaway juvenile home safe
At approximately 3:30 Saturday afternoon, the Uniform Patrol Division of the Sandersville...
Dead body found after Sandersville Police respond to domestic dispute call

Latest News

Diamond Lakes Regional Park
Diamond Lakes Regional Park closes for the day, city officials say
Master’s Table Soup Kitchen
Master’s Table Soup Kitchen reopening indoor dining space
Washington County deputies help rescue crates of quail Wednesday morning.
Washington County deputies rescue stranded quail from roadway
Washington County deputies help rescue crates of quail Wednesday morning.
Washington Quail Run