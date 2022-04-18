Kemp signs legislation to support veterans, military families

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday signed legislation he hailed as a way to help Georgia’s military families.

Kemp noted at the ceremony that Georgia has the fifth largest military population in the country, with almost 700,000 former service members and over 101,000 military retirees living here.

“These men and women, and others like them around our state who proudly wear a uniform, have chosen careers of service above self,” he said at a signing ceremony. “They make our nation stronger, they defend our freedoms and way of life, and they make our communities better places to call home.”

The series of bills will:

Provide a military retirement income tax exemption.

Expedite licenses for military spouses, ensuring they are issued within 90 days of applying.

Allow veterans to use their Veterans Health Identification Card from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs when they seek the service of a public notary.

Give taxpayers an opportunity to donate all or a portion of their annual tax refund to scholarships for disabled veterans.

“The bills I will now sign into law further Georgia’s history of valuing and supporting our active and retired military,” he said. “But I also ask that everyone here and all across the state go a step further by keeping our service men and women in your prayers.”

