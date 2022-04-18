Submit Photos/Videos
Ga., S.C. gas prices keep falling in defiance of dire predictions

By Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fuel industry experts say gas prices are doing something they didn’t predict: They’re continuing to fall ahead of summer.

Gas prices in Georgia are averaging 3.71 per gallon on Monday, down 6 cents from a week ago and down 51 cents from a month ago. Aside from the national trend, the Georgia price is influenced by the state’s suspension of the gasoline tax in an effort to keep prices down.

In Augusta, prices on Monday are averaging $3,69 per gallon, down from $3.71 a week ago and $4.16 a month ago.

In South Carolina, prices are averaging $3.74 per gallon on Monday, down from $3.75 a week ago and $4 a month ago. Prices in Aiken and Edgefield counties are averaging $3,77 per gallon Monday, down from $3.79 a week ago and $4.08 a month ago.

The national average price of gas has fallen 2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.08 per gallon Monday, according to AAA. The national average is down 18 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.19 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He added a note of warning:

“The downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues.”

