Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Detroit pastors fill gas tanks over Easter weekend

Pastors in Detroit gave away free gas over the Easter weekend.
Pastors in Detroit gave away free gas over the Easter weekend.(CNN Newsource)
By WDIV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - Some pastors in Detroit spent the holiest weekend on the Christian calendar by easing their congregation’s pain at the pump.

The religious and community leaders were filling up gas tanks instead of Easter baskets.

In service to their community, they provided $6,000 worth of gas in 10-gallon increments to dozens of motorists in need.

In addition to filling up the cars, the pastors offered prayers for safe travel.

Copyright 2022 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says a single-vehicle crash on Brown Road on Sunday lead...
Crews work multiple accidents throughout the CSRA, one turns fatal
Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
Aiken Department of Public Safety confirms a car is blocking the roadway in downtown Aiken.
Jeep overturns, blocks roadway in downtown Aiken
At approximately 3:30 Saturday afternoon, the Uniform Patrol Division of the Sandersville...
Dead body found after Sandersville Police respond to domestic dispute call
Ariel Anstett
Aiken County runaway juvenile home safe

Latest News

Shooting
Augusta shootings leave 3 dead in 5 days – 2 in the same neighborhood
People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an...
Boston airport terminal evacuated over video game console
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Ukrainian governor: Russian strikes kill at least 7 in Lviv
Worshipers pray under the shadow of Russia’s war in Sloviansk.
Ukraine: Easter prayers in a time of war