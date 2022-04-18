Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing Orangeburg County man

Berry Aultman, 33, sent "cryptic messages" to family members before his disappearance Monday...
Berry Aultman, 33, sent "cryptic messages" to family members before his disappearance Monday morning, deputies say.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who sent what they call “cryptic messages” before disappearing.

Berry Aultman, 33, was reported missing around noon Monday from his Limestone Road home, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenel.

Relatives told investigators they last heard from Aultman at around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

“We’re concerned in this case due to the fact this gentleman left cryptic messages for family members implying he may do harm to his own self,” Ravenel said. “We’d like to find him as quickly as possible to ensure he’s OK.”

They said Berry left them social media messages that gave relatives the impression the Wolfton man was going to harm himself.

Aultman stands about 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs around 210 pounds.

He may be driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, and may be traveling to the Cherokee, North Carolina area where he is known to frequent.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle generic
1 killed, at least 1 injured in wave of wrecks across CSRA
Shooting
Augusta shootings kill 3 in 5 days – 2 in the same neighborhood
Suspect in Columbiana Centre mall shooting
Second arrest announced in Columbiana Centre shooting, third suspect wanted
Deputies respond to apartment complex on Skinner Mill Road in Augusta.
Robbery, suspect hunt draw SWAT team to Augusta apartments
Aiken Department of Public Safety confirms a car is blocking the roadway in downtown Aiken.
Jeep overturns, blocks roadway in downtown Aiken

Latest News

Crystal Kraft and Clifton
‘I want justice for my son’: Aiken County mom’s fight against fentanyl
Aiken County mom's fight against fentanyl
Aiken County mom's fight against fentanyl
Jacob Christian Muse
Guns stolen during Grantville gun range triple murder recovered, suspect was a former customer
Suspect in Columbiana Centre mall shooting
Second arrest announced in Columbiana Centre shooting, third suspect wanted
Augusta Circuit District Attorney Jared Williams
I-TEAM: Augusta DA leads state in passing off cases, citing ‘conflict’