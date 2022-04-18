Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies respond to apartment complex in Augusta

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
By Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a large law enforcement presence Monday morning at an Augusta apartment complex.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded at 4:28 a.m. Monday to the Icon Waverly Apartments on Skinner Mill Road.

MORE CRIME | Augusta shootings leave 3 dead in 5 days – 2 in the same neighborhood

They remained on the scene as of 9:40 a.m. Monday.

The apartments are just south of Interstate 20 about halfway between I-520 and Washington Road.

We’re working to learn what’s behind the response.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

