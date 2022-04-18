Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve issued a FIRST ALERT through early this morning in anticipation of heavy rain and storms. Minor flooding impacts are possible, especially in flood-prone areas that are low-lying or next to small streams.

An area of low pressure moves in from the west bringing heavy rainfall to our area into Monday morning. Rainfall may be heavy at times and the Weather Prediction Center has placed the CSRA under a slight risk for Flash Flooding tonight through early this morning with up to one to two inches of rain in the forecast. Scattered flood reports are possible, especially for flood-prone areas that are low-lying or near streams. Isolated severe weather is also possible.

Temperatures will be on the mild side with sunrise temperatures this morning in the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures likely won’t increase too much during the day. Once the heavy rain exits the region this morning, cloudy, cool and possibly drizzly conditions will persist throughout the day. As a result afternoon temperatures will be well below average in the lower to mid-60s, which compares to an average high of 79 for this date.

Sunshine returns Tuesday in the wake of this system with unseasonably cool weather expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be nice, sunny days, but highs will struggle to make it out of the 60s Tuesday with low temperatures possibly dipping into the 30s Wednesday morning.

Once we get through the chilly start Wednesday, temperatures will warm up rapidly Thursday through the weekend when highs are expected to reach into the lower and middle 80s.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.