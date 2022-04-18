Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Sunshine returns for most of the week. Cold start early Wednesday in the 30s.
By Riley Hale
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will gradually clear this evening into tonight as the area of low pressure shifts east of the region. Temperatures will be getting cooler tonight and drop to the mid and upper 40s by early Tuesday. Winds will be steady overnight out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Sunshine returns Tuesday! Temperatures will be running cooler than normal the next few days as high pressure builds into the region. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will remain in the mid to upper 60s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Winds will be steady out of the northwest between 8-12 mph. Weather looks great for the opening night of the Augusta Greenjackets. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 50s during game time. First pitch is at 7:05 PM!

It’s going to be a cold start early Wednesday with lows dropping to the upper 30s! Sunshine will stay in the forecast and highs will be a little warmer in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Once we get through the chilly start Wednesday, temperatures will warm up rapidly Thursday through the weekend when highs are expected to reach into the lower and middle 80s. No rain in the forecast until next week!

