Storage units damaged in fire off Gordon Highway

By Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire Department crews battled a fire Monday morning at a storage facility off Gordon Highway.

The fire was reported at 9:49 a.m. at 2134 Gordon Highway.

At the scene, smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the fire at Simply Self Storage.

The blaze was reported by an off-duty firefighter driving by who saw smoke in the air and talked to the manager and called it in.

The facility has 70 storage units in one row with varying levels of damage – anything from substantial to minimal.

Crews worked for about an hour to contain the spread from unit to unit.

No cause for the fire had been determined and no injuries were reported.

All units are required to have insurance, according to Simply Self Storage.

