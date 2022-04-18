Coroner identifies man found dead inside Sandersville home

Submit Photos/Videos
At approximately 3:30 Saturday afternoon, the Uniform Patrol Division of the Sandersville Police Department responded to Gwendolyn Street in reference to a domestic dispute.(Sandersville Police Department)
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANVERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Monday morning released the name of a man who was found dead over the weekend at a Sandersville home.

Mandell D. McCullough, approximately 57, was found dead by Sandersville police officers on Saturday afternoon in a home on Gwendolyn Street where they’d been called to investigate a domestic dispute.

McCullough lived in the home but was not the homeowner, according to Washington County Coroner E.K. May.

May said Monday morning he’s not releasing information about the cause or circumstances of the death until work is complete by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which police asked to assist with the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call GBI at 478-374-6988, or Capt. Ken Parker of the Sandersville Police Department at 478-232-2628.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

