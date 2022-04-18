Big crowds expected for GreenJackets home opener

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s almost time for one of those spring traditions, baseball. Tuesday, the GreenJackets are back!

“I’ve always wanted to come down here. I’ve heard them advertise. It’s going to be exciting. The weather’s going to be spectacular, and my brother wanted to come, so it’s going to be the first time for my brother and I,” said Richard Kalakikos, fan.

After living in this area for more than 20 years, he decided it was time to go to his first GreenJackets game. He’s happy to know his brother wanted to go, too.

“He doesn’t usually go for things like this,” he said.

They’re not the only ones excited for the season. The GreenJackets are seeing strong ticket sales.

Brandon Greene, general manager, Augusta GreenJackets said: “Season ticket sales are up again for the fifth straight year since we’ve been at the ballpark. It should be another exciting year.”

Greene says their affiliation with the Braves has helped. Especially coming off the World Series win.

The GreenJackets are home all week starting Tuesday. The World Series trophy will be on display at Friday night’s game. Greene says Friday’s game is almost sold out.

“That first two months after that was probably our best fall of selling tickets we’ve ever had,” said Greene.

He’s expecting big crowds all week to welcome the GreenJackets to SRP Park for the first time this year.

All that’s left is a little prep work, but it won’t be much longer.

“When the GreenJackets are rolling, this place can get rolling. It’s really exciting to watch the future Atlanta Braves here at SRP Park,” he said.

Kalakikos is ready to do that for the first time.

“Very excited. Go GreenJackets,” said Kalakikos.

