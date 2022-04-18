Aiken closes 2 parks to replace playground equipment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department says two parks are closed effective immediately for replacement of playground equipment:

Crosland Park Playground, 1676 Aldrich St. Northeast NE.

Kalmia Hill Park, 3311 Summit Drive.

While the work will take place intermittently between the two locations, signs will be posted notifying the public that the entire park is temporarily inaccessible while undergoing construction.

The estimated date for completion of the work is June 1.

