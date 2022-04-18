3 adults arrested in shooting at Diamond Lakes Community Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three adults have been arrested in connection with a shooting on Easter Sunday at an Augusta park, Richmond County deputies said Monday.

Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to Diamond Lakes Community Park, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, to investigate a report of a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, a deputy met with a juvenile who stated three unknown adult males physically attacked him and his friend.

Deputies learned that while the juveniles were in the park, a group of unknown men approached them and stated they would shoot one of the two.

Deputies were told that a scuffle broke out and the BB gun of one of the juveniles fell out of his book bag, which he dropped.

This was the scene at Diamond Lakes Community Park after a shooting there on April 17, 2022. (Contributed photo)

While running, he heard four or five shots being fired in his and his friend’s direction.

The unknown males left the area in a white U-Haul truck in an unknown direction, deputies said.

Emergency medical crews found one of the juveniles had shrapnel on the right side of his neck. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

Deputies were able to locate the U-Haul truck at Madrid Drive.

According to deputies, three people in it were arrested: Xaviar Grinage, 25; Treyvion Grinage, 18; and Charles Grinage, 28. All three were taken to the Criminal Investigation Division at 400 Walton Way for further investigation.

All three remained in Richmond County jail on Monday afternoon, according to jail records.

Charles Grinage was being held on a charge of battery, a charge of possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement and two counts of aggravated assault, according to jail records. No charges were specified for the other two suspects.

One of the juveniles was transported to the regional youth detention center, according to deputies.

