2-state boaters, swimmers should beware of toxic algae

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As swimmers and boaters begin to enjoy the warmer weather on Georgia and South Carolina lakes and rivers, it’s also time to be aware of potentially harmful algae accumulations.

Algae and cyanobacteria are tiny plant-like organisms that can rapidly overgrow in rivers and lakes, causing foul-smelling foam, scum or thick layers of algae and sometimes turning the water different colors ranging from green to red brown to blue.

Some can produce toxins – something that happened in at Augusta’s Lake Olmstead, where toxins including cyanobacteria in “blue-green algae” were found in 2019. Authorities have dredged the lake in an effort to stem the problem.

According to the nonprofit Savannah Riverkeeper, severe cases of blue-green algae exposure or ingestion can cause rapid liver failure, seizure, vomiting, diarrhea and death. Less severe symptoms can include skin irritation and trouble breathing, according to the Riverkeeper.

Toxic blooms are a problem in South Carolina, as well.

“If you’re planning on recreating in a water body, we advise you to visually inspect the water before going in,” said Emily Bores of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. “If you notice a foul smell or discoloration, it’s best to err on the side of caution and stay away. Remember, when in doubt, stay out.”

The toxic accumulations are more likely in late spring to early fall when water temperatures are warmer and there’s more sunlight.

You can’t tell whether or not an algae bloom is harmful just by looking at it, so if you see what looks like one, keep yourself, others and pets away from the area.

To notify DHEC of a bloom in South Carolina lakes, rivers, streams or estuaries, call 803-898-8374 or email boreseb@dhec.sc.gov.

If you or your pets encounter water that may contain harmful algae, immediately rinse with tap water and do not allow pets to lick themselves before they’re rinsed off. Seek immediate medical attention if illness occurs.

