10-year-old dies in house fire started by sibling in Loganville, police says

By Joyce Lupiani and Ciara Cummings
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A child is dead after a house fire early Sunday morning in Gwinnett County.

Firefighters responded to the home on the 4400 block of Beaver Road SW near Old Loganville Road in unincorporated Loganville shortly before 5 a.m.

When they arrived, they were told two children, ages 10 and 15, were missing. The 15-year-old boy was later found alive off-site.

The 10-year-old girl, later identified as Zoe McCue, was found dead inside the burning home. Gwinnett Fire Department arson investigators determined the fire was set intentionally.

“She was loving, outgoing, smart.. a little know it all,” Zoe’s aunt told CBS46.

Right now, investigators say charges are pending but they have not said who will be charged. Police say Zoe’s sibling is believed to have started the fire. There were five people in the house at the time, one of them was an adult.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says the child’s death is currently being investigated as a homicide. They say the family is cooperating with the investigation.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family to help with funeral costs and the devastating loss of their home.

NOTE: CBS46 does not vet any GoFundMe pages or promises the money will be used for the stated reasons. Donate at your own risk.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

