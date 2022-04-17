Augusta shootings leave 3 dead in 5 days – 2 in the same neighborhood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are actively investigating two fatal shootings in the past two days.

Both come on the heels of another fatal shooting late last week in Augusta and the discovery of a body in Sandersville on Saturday.

Augusta fatal shootings

MONDAY

The latest shooting was reported at 7:23 a.m. Monday, when deputies were called to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road to investigate a report of a death. At the scene, deputies found a male victim who’d been shot at least once time.

The victim had been found by a passing motorist.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office and investigators have responded to the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation. We are reaching out for the identity of the victim.

SUNDAY

Deputies are also investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man who was pronounced dead early Sunday in Augusta.

The shooting happened on the 3700 block of Oslo Road.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the victim was 21-year-old JaJuan Russell of the 700 block of East Chapman Street.

Russell was shot at least one time and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. Sunday.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the investigation is ongoing.

THURSDAY

A man died after being shot in the upper torso late Thursday in Augusta in the same neighborhood as Sunday’s shooting–, according to deputies.

Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the the 2300 block of Prague Court, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

He was found by deputies responding to a report of gunshots in the neighborhood south of Gordon Highway and about a mile east of Fort Gordon’s Gate 1.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, but authorities said late Friday morning he had succumbed to his injuries. Bowen said he was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m. Thursday.

Bowen said the victim’s body is being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for an autopsy.

Larger crime wave

The shootings come as part of an apparent uptick in violent crime across the CSRA in the past few days:

