Orangeburg County Sheriff needs your help finding missing elderly man

UPDATE: At 4:18 p.m., the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Willie Jenkins was located safely and was in the process of being taken back home.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a man who went missing Easter morning.

67-year-old Willie Jenkins was last scene leaving a home at around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

“This gentleman went for a walk this morning, and hasn’t been seen since,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “He is believed to have been walking on Willington Drive to the Circle K in front of Walmart.”

Jenkins left wearing a red and black plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes with orange shoe laces.

He is believed to suffer from dementia, and anyone with information about his whereabouts are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.