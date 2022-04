AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety Dispatch confirms a car flipped over this afternoon downtown.

According to the department, the call came in around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday. It happened at the corner of Richland Avenue and Chesterfield Street.

Dispatch says no ambulances were called to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.