Dispatch: Crews working two different accidents with injuries in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Dispatch confirms crews are currently on the scene of two different accidents with injuries.

The first was an accident in South Augusta, just behind the Goshen Plantation neighborhood. A News 12 viewer reported the area of Brown Road and Timberwood Drive had been blocked off for some time. Dispatch confirms the scene is still active, and the call about the accident came in around 3:40 p.m..

RCSO Dispatch also confirmed a separate accident with injuries, this one on Washington Road near Boy Scout Road. That call came in around 4:25 p.m., and the scene is also still active.

Dispatch was not able to disclose the extent of injuries in either case.

