Dead body found after Sandersville Police respond to domestic dispute call

SANVERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Sandersville Police Department says they located the body of a man inside a home Saturday afternoon.

According to the department, police were initially responding to a domestic dispute call on Qwendolyn Street. Once they arrived, they found a deceased man inside the home.

The GBI has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call GBI at (478)374-6988, or Captain Ken Parker of the Sandersville Police Department at (478)232-2628.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

