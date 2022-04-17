Submit Photos/Videos
Dead body found after Sandersville Police respond to domestic dispute call

At approximately 3:30 Saturday afternoon, the Uniform Patrol Division of the Sandersville Police Department responded to Qwendolyn Street in reference to a domestic dispute.(Sandersville Police)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANVERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Sandersville Police Department says they located the body of a man inside a home Saturday afternoon.

According to the department, police were initially responding to a domestic dispute call on Qwendolyn Street. Once they arrived, they found a deceased man inside the home.

The GBI has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call GBI at (478)374-6988, or Captain Ken Parker of the Sandersville Police Department at (478)232-2628.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

