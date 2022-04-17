Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be on the cloudy side at times, but the weather will otherwise be just about perfect for your outdoor plans on this Easter Sunday. High temperatures will be near average in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a light wind from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

The weather will change quickly Sunday evening as an area of low pressure moves in from the west bringing heavy rainfall to our area Sunday night into Monday morning. Rainfall may be heavy at times and the Weather Prediction Center has placed the CSRA under a marginal to slight risk for Flash Flooding tonight through Monday morning with one up to two inches of rain in the forecast.

Temperatures will be on the mild side with sunrise temperatures Monday in the upper 50s. Sunday night will be on the breezy side as well with winds from the southeast at 8 to 15 mph.

While rain will be on the heavy side at times, severe storms are not anticipated with this system.

Once the heavy rain exits the region Monday morning, cloudy, cool and possibly drizzly conditions will persist throughout the day. As a result afternoon temperatures will be well below average in the lower 60s, which compares to an average high of 79 for this date.

Sunshine returns Tuesday in the wake of this system with unseasonably cool weather expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be nice, sunny days, but highs will struggle to make it out of the 60s Tuesday with low temperatures possibly dipping into the 30s Wednesday morning.

Once we get through the chilly start Wednesday, temperatures will warm up rapidly Thursday through the weekend when highs are expected to reach into the lower and middle 80s.

