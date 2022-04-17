Crews work multiple accidents throughout the CSRA, one turns fatal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Dispatch confirms crews worked two different accidents with injuries this afternoon. One ultimately was identified as being fatal.

The first was an accident in South Augusta, just behind the Goshen Plantation neighborhood. A News 12 viewer reported the area of Brown Road and Timberwood Drive had been blocked off for some time.

Dispatch says the call about the accident came in around 3:40 p.m.. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed it was a single car accident, and was fatal. The identity of the victim will be released once family is notified.

RCSO Dispatch also confirmed a separate accident with injuries, this one on Washington Road near Boy Scout Road. That call came in around 4:25 p.m.. Dispatch was not able to disclose the extent of injuries in that incident.

Over in Aiken County, a Jeep flipped over downtown off Richland Avenue.

Aiken Department of Public Safety confirms a car is blocking the roadway in downtown Aiken. (Fran Shaffer | Fran Shaffer)

That call came in around 3:20 p.m., according to dispatch for the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

