Augusta man shot on Oslo Road

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting this weekend on Oslo Road.
By Celeste Springer
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting this weekend on Oslo Road.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, JaJuan Russell was shot on the 3700 block of Oslo Road. The report does not detail the time of call, but did indicate Russell was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m..

An autopsy is scheduled with the GBI, and no further information is available at this time.

