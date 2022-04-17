Augusta man shot on Oslo Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting this weekend on Oslo Road.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, JaJuan Russell was shot on the 3700 block of Oslo Road. The report does not detail the time of call, but did indicate Russell was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m..

An autopsy is scheduled with the GBI, and no further information is available at this time.

