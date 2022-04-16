Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, police say

Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona arrested a woman with thousands of synthetic opioid pills in her possession during a traffic stop on Thursday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reports detectives with the Border Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 10. And during the stop, officers said they found about 371,000 fentanyl pills.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 47-year-old Imelda Carter. The sheriff’s department said Carter was turned over to federal authorities for further investigation and was eventually booked on multiple felonies.

According to police, the pills recovered have an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
24-year-old man dies after being shot in Augusta
Shooting
Details emerge on shooting that hurt 2 before girl was killed
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Arbrie Anthony
8-year-old’s family reacts to indictments in her slaying
Deputies respond to shooting at Prague Court
One person injured in Augusta shooting near Fort Gordon

Latest News

New Disc Golf Major Championship takes place in Appling
New Disc Golf Major Championship takes place in Appling
Father shoots son with a crossbow in Augusta, deputies say
Father shoots son with a crossbow in Augusta, deputies say
A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting...
Residents fed up with crime: 17-year-old shot in neck during botched carjacking
US DOJ Seal
DOJ settles DJJ civil rights investigation into Broad River Road Complex for juveniles