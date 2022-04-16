Police: 12 injured in mall shooting, 3 detained, no fatalities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department confirmed that around 2:03 p.m. they were called to the scene of a shooting inside of Columbiana Centre. Columbia Chief Skip Holbrook said no one was killed in the shooting but 12 people were injured.

Ten of those people were hit by gunfire. Two were trampled in the crowd as people tried to escape.

Eleven people were in the hospital after the shooting. Six of those people were gunshot victims were in stable condition. Two were in critical condition. The youngest shooting victim is 15-years-old and the oldest is 73.

Three people have been detained in the investigation. Holbrook said police do not believe this is a random shooting and that the people knew each other.

Police have been clearing the stores one by one inside the mall. Law enforcement has asked anyone still inside to stay put until officials can evacuate them. A reunification area has been set up at the Fairfield Inn at 320 Columbiana Drive. Anyone still inside the mall can call 803-252-2911 to let law enforcement be aware of your location. Separated families can call 803-732-4436 to speak with officials to help reunite.

Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to law enforcement at 803-545-3525. Members of the Columbia Police Department, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department helped to respond to the shooting.

Prisma Health issued a statement on the shooting,

“Prisma Health sends its thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by the incident at Columbiana Centre Mall including our first responders. Prisma Health hospitals in the Midlands received 11 patients with various injuries including gunshot wounds. These Emergency Departments are on lockdown, which is a normal part of emergency procedures.”

Prisma Health reported at around 7:17 p.m. that of the 11 patients received in Prisma Health hospitals, 9 have been treated and released. Two patients were admitted.

#ColumbiaPDSC update to the @ColumbianaCtr shooting incident will be in the form of a news release here: https://t.co/oVN01fTRKA under 'Press Releases.' We will let you know when it's posted. Thank you for your patience as we gather more information. pic.twitter.com/VpcICkLWG9 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 17, 2022

WHAT WE KNOW NOW

WIS News 10′s Nick Neville provided an update on what we now know about the shooting.

REACTIONS FROM THE COMMUNITY

Organizations and individuals issued statements and reacted to Saturday’s shooting in the mall.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann visited victims in the hospital with Councilwoman At-Large Aditi Bussels.

Our community is saddened by this senseless shooting and the pain it caused to innocent bystanders. Our focus is on getting them treatment right now and on being supportive of the multiple law enforcement agencies working together to bring these criminals to justice. — Daniel J. Rickenmann (@colamayor) April 16, 2022

POLICE ON THE SCENE

Reports of the shooting started at around 2:00 p.m. Traffic was quickly blocked off as law enforcement arrived at the scene. They instructed people to shelter in place as they began a sweep of the mall.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Officers are assessing the scene. The main entrance to the mall on Harbison Boulevard was closed after the shooting.

Part of I-26 West was closed near the Harbison area.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

