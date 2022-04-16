New Disc Golf Major Championship takes place in Appling

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Professional Disc Golf Association is holding the first-ever Champions Cup in Appling this weekend.

A hundred men and 40 women from professional disc golf are competing in Columbia County for the championship. The Professional Disc Golf Association is similar to the PGA Tour. Disc golfers go all around the country competing in tournaments, and there are four majors each year.

There used to only be three majors. With the rise of disc golf popularity during the pandemic, the PDGA decided to add a fourth, the Champions Cup. They’re doing it in Appling, the home of the International Disc Golf Center.

The event has drawn some of the biggest names in disc golf. 19 of the top 20 ranked men and nine of the top 10 ranked women are competing at this year’s event.

“Whoever walks away with the title later this week, this is going to be a life-changing win for them,” said Robert Leonard, tournament director. “This is the event they’re going to put on their tour van when you see them on the road. This is the disc that they’re going to have for sale next week. This is the thing they’re going to be announced as for life. No matter what happens to them after this event, they’re always going to be a major champion no matter what.”

The Champions Cup finishes up rounds three and four Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.