Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Rain ending this afternoon, returning late Easter Sunday into Monday.
By Chris Still
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An area of showers that moved into the CSRA Saturday morning will exit the region from northwest to southeast Saturday afternoon leaving the CSRA with dry weather from Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Highs Saturday will be seasonably mild in the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the west between 4 to 8 mph.

Easter Sunday will get off to a dry, but cloudy, start for sunrise services at 6:55 Sunday morning. Sunday will be a cloudy day overall with dry weather expected through mid-afternoon, then there will be a chance for a few thunderstorms Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves into the area. Temperatures will be similar to what they are today with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be from the northeast around 4 to 8 mph.

Widespread heavy rain is expected Sunday night through Monday as low pressure forms to our west and moves along the cold front situated over the area. Meanwhile, surface high pressure centered to our north will deliver a chilly wind from the northeast, so we will be looking at unseasonably chilly temperatures to go with the rain Monday. Rain totals will likely be over an inch for most of the CSRA from this system. Highs will struggle to reach the 60 degree mark with some areas not making it out of the 50s for highs Monday. To give you an idea, the average high for today is 79.

Skies finally clear Tuesday. Sunshine and highs in the mid-70s are expected Tuesday through Wednesday next week. Morning lows Tuesday and Wednesday will be well below average for this time of year in the lower to middle 40s.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

