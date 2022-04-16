Can you help deputies find this runaway juvenile from Aiken County?
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is asking for help to locate a runaway juvenile from Aiken County.
Her name is Ariel Anstett.
According to Captain Eric Abdullah of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, they received the report around 5 p.m. on Friday.
We’ve asked officers for more details and they’re working on it.
If you see Ariel, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1761.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.