Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Can you help deputies find this runaway juvenile from Aiken County?

Ariel Anstett
Ariel Anstett(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is asking for help to locate a runaway juvenile from Aiken County.

Her name is Ariel Anstett.

According to Captain Eric Abdullah of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, they received the report around 5 p.m. on Friday.

MORE | Missing endangered Richmond County man has been found

We’ve asked officers for more details and they’re working on it.

If you see Ariel, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1761.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
24-year-old man dies after being shot in Augusta
Shooting
Details emerge on shooting that hurt 2 before girl was killed
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Arbrie Anthony
8-year-old’s family reacts to indictments in her slaying
Deputies respond to shooting at Prague Court
One person injured in Augusta shooting near Fort Gordon

Latest News

Jackie Robinson Day
Local baseball players honor the legacy of Jackie Robinson
Purple Day
Military families celebrate Purple Up Day at Riverside Elementary
Honoring the legacy of Jackie Robinson
Honoring the legacy of Jackie Robinson
Purple up day at Riverside Elementary