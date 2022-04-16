Can you help deputies find this runaway juvenile from Aiken County?

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is asking for help to locate a runaway juvenile from Aiken County.

Her name is Ariel Anstett.

According to Captain Eric Abdullah of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, they received the report around 5 p.m. on Friday.

We’ve asked officers for more details and they’re working on it.

If you see Ariel, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1761.

