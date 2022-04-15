Warren County man faces federal gun, drug charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Warren County man has been indicted in federal court on charges including illegal possession of a machine gun and trafficking methamphetamine.

Kevin Shawn McGahee, 47, of Stapleton, is charged in a newly unsealed indictment with possession with intent to distribute 5 or more grams of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal possession of a machine gun. If convicted, he faces up to life in federal prison.

McGahee was indicted by a U.S. District Court grand jury and pleaded not guilty before U.S. District Court Magistrate Brian K. Epps during arraignment Friday morning. He is free on bond while awaiting further proceedings.

McGahee’s indictment followed a recent search of his residence, where agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and deputies from the Warren County and McDuffie County sheriff’s offices found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and nearly two dozen firearms, according to federal prosecutors.

Among those firearms was a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic pistol equipped with an after-market accessory that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives verified allows the weapon to fire multiple bullets with each trigger pull.

Agencies investigating the case include the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office.

