Walker raises $5.5M in Georgia Senate race, trailing Warnock

ATLANTA (AP) — Football icon and Georgia Republican Herschel Walker says his U.S. Senate campaign raised $5.5 million in the first three months of 2022.

That’s a big haul, but still dwarfed by the $13.6 million that Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock raised in the quarter.

Walker is the GOP front-runner, but faces five other Republicans in the May 24 primary.

A June 21 runoff, if necessary, would settle the Republican nomination.

None of the other Republican contenders had reported their totals as of Friday.

Walker has raised $14.6 million since announcing his run. His campaign did not immediately say Friday how much cash he had on hand.

Warnock said earlier this week he’d raised $13.6 million this year for his re-election campaign.

The Democrat’s staff says that’s the most ever raised by a U.S. Senate candidate in the first quarter of an election year.

Warnock’s overall fundraising tops $65 million in the battleground state, which could determine control of the Senate.

Warnock is a heavy favorite to defeat Tamara Johnson-Shealey in the Democratic primary.

