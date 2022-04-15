Suspect arrested after Emanuel County stabbing injures 2

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect was booked into Emanuel County jail in connection with a stabbing that injured two people this week, authorities said.

At about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to Longbay Drive in south Emanuel County to investigate a report of a fight that resulted in two stabbings.

Deputies found a 41-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son with stab wounds. Both victims were treated by emergency medical crews and taken to trauma centers.

The suspect was identified as Darrick Alcott Mann, 45, of Longbay Drive, authorities reported.

He’d fled into the woods after the altercation, deputies said, but he was found with the help of a Swainsboro police K9 and a Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office drone.

He was arrested and booked into Emanuel County jail on aggravated assault charges, authorities said.

