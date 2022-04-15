Augusta University students discuss frozen tuition, dropped fees

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the University System of Georgia Regents voted to drop the special institutional fee and not raise tuition at Augusta University, and 24 more of the system’s 26 schools.

We spoke with some students at Augusta University about the money-saving measure.

It’ll amount to about an eight percent savings for students at AU. It may not sound like much, but students enrolled in the health sciences campus will save $450 a semester.

For students enrolled in the Summerville campus, it’s a savings of $355 a semester. For some students, this decrease in fees could make all the difference.

Garian Henry is a single mom trying to support her family. One of her kids has special needs, and she’s been in and out of college due to the cost.

“It’s been hard sometimes, and sometimes I was forced to give up,” said Henry, senior political science major.

She reached out to the school and told them her situation, and they helped her find resources to finish her education to better provide for her family.

“I needed this degree to make my life better for me and my children,” she said.

Henry is hopeful this decision can help more students in her position. She said that many students cannot afford college, and many times they must choose between school or their family, but this will help them remain in school.

Leaders with the school are hopeful it will also help with recruitment.

Susan Davies, vice president for enrollment and student affairs, Augusta University said: “I think this makes us very unique at Augusta University. We already offer our students a very affordable education, and now we are actually making it even more affordable.”

It could also help with the cost of living, especially for students who receive scholarships or other financial aid.

“We apply those scholarships to the total tuition and fee bill, so this allows their scholarships to go a bit further,” said Davies.

That can result in valuable refunds for students.

Ben Armistead, sophomore business major said: “The cost of living is very high on and off-campus. Getting a refund is helpful for everyone including myself because I always pay my refund.”

This fee will be dropped beginning the fall semester next academic y

Morgan Bradford, sophomore psychology major said: “Those who do struggle, with food, rent, or even just books because I mean college is your whole while you’re in college, it’ll be very helpful to have that refund money.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.