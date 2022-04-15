Submit Photos/Videos
24-year-old man dies after being shot in Augusta

Augusta crime
By WRDW Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has died after being shot in the upper torso late Thursday in Augusta, according to deputies.

Brandon Peoples, 24, of Augusta, was shot around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the the 2300 block of Prague Court, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

He was found by deputies responding to a report of gunshots in the neighborhood south of Gordon Highway and about a mile east of Fort Gordon’s Gate 1.

Peoples was transported to a hospital, but authorities said late Friday morning that he had succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation, and deputies aren’t releasing further information for the time being.

