24-year-old man dies after being shot in Augusta
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has died after being shot in the upper torso late Thursday in Augusta, according to deputies.
Brandon Peoples, 24, of Augusta, was shot around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the the 2300 block of Prague Court, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
He was found by deputies responding to a report of gunshots in the neighborhood south of Gordon Highway and about a mile east of Fort Gordon’s Gate 1.
Peoples was transported to a hospital, but authorities said late Friday morning that he had succumbed to his injuries.
The shooting is still under investigation, and deputies aren’t releasing further information for the time being.
