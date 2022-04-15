One injured in Richmond County shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a shooting at the 2300 block of Prague Court after a call about shots fired around 10:45, Thursday night. When they arrived on scene, deputies say they found a man with at least one gun shot wound to his upper torso. Deputies say the victim was transported to the hospital. Right now it’s still unclear what his condition is. The sheriff’s office says no further information will be released while they continue their investigation. We’ve reached out for more information and the identity of the victim. Stay tuned with News 12 for updates while we work to get more clarity on the situation.

